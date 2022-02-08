BEE Well Clinic & MedSpa opens in Montevideo

Working under a philosophy of offering a modernized, holistic approach to health care needs, Dr. Donna Piotter DNP, APRN, FNP-BC has recently opened the BEE Well Clinic, PLLC in the East Acres office building on Grove Avenue in Montevideo. Dr. Piotter is a family nurse practitioner with over 30 years of healthcare experience working under a variety of titles including Personal Care Attendant (PCA), Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) Associate of Science Degree in Nursing Registered Nurse (ADN), Bachelor of Science in Nursing Registered Nurse (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) which included a specialty track for the Advanced Practice Register Nurse (APRN). Dr. Piotter’s specialty is Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP), and she is a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC). “My terminal degree is the Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP),” she says. “I was a nurse for 23 years before going back to obtain my family nurse practitioner degree. It is because of my passion I felt compelled to really look at the sciences in health and the burdens of disease that many are stricken with.”

Dr. Piotter says the clinic’s name stems from the practice’s focus. “My focus is offering a modern concept on approaching disease by getting to the cause of the problem,” she says. “The concept is BEE Well as opposed to managing chronic illness. More so getting to the cause of the problem by appreciating a holistic approach with my clinical expertise and guidance with counseling, education, behavior modification, and lifestyle changes that can result in a reduction of disease and risk factors.” The biggest challenge in developing her own practice has been a lack of resources for nurse practitioners wanting to own and operate a practice. “I have the Minnesota Board of Nursing and my attorney on speed dial and have joined numerous networks for collaboration in practices,” Dr. Piotter says.

The BEE Well Clinic provides a range of services that approach other health care needs through a lens of preventative care with a focus on what Dr. Piotter describes as well care. “It’s bringing you a knowledgeable and compassionate professional who cares deeply about your health and wellness with a tech-forward, relationship-driven resource with full access to care providers who are transparent with advice and address not just your immediate concerns but think ahead to your overall well-being,” she says. The Clinic offers services to patients of all ages, with in-clinic visits, telehealth visits, and house calls. The services offered include everyday care to medical and urgent care, preventative care, and holistic counseling.

One of the unique services offered at the BEE Well Clinic PLLC & Med Spa is nutrient IV therapy. “To put it simply, it’s a safe and effective method of supplying the body with natural vitamins, minerals, and amino acids directly through the bloodstream that enhances nutrients are absorbed at the cellular level,” Dr. Piotter explains. She recommends those considering a vitamin IV drip utilize the service if they feel a cold coming on, after a long vacation, or if training for an athletic event. “IV therapy can help improve your stamina and help you recover quicker. If you’re feeling fatigued, have a hangover, or have some vitamin deficiency, Vitamin IV therapy can really help,” she says. “You can also try it just because you feel like trying it. It doesn’t have to be a specific event, but there are specific drips for specific purposes.” These purposes include a variety of formulas ranging from a formula for detoxification that promotes healthier hair, skin, and nails to a formula for cardiovascular systems with heavy metal detoxification.

Besides the Vitamin IV drip procedures, other procedures Dr. Piotter currently offers include simple laceration repair for superficial, single-layer closures with local anesthesia and vitamin injections or shots. In mid-February, she plans to begin offering Botox injections as well. Everyday care services are available for common ailments such as nausea, earaches, fever, and more. Dr. Piotter says the office on Grove Avenue is designed to feel like visiting someone’s home. “The Hive is where it all happens There are three comfort lounge recliners, multi-colored spa lighting, soft music, and nature sounds to be entertained by,” she says.

Dr. Piotter, who spent 23 years working in healthcare locally, and 34 years in the industry overall, says, “I am excited to be back in Montevideo. I have so many good memories here.” BEE Well Clinic PLLC will be hosting an open house on February 14th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for community members to check out the new space and find out more about the services offered. More information can additionally be found on the BEE Well Clinic website at beewellclinic-medspa.com.