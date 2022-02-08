Council approves city property use requests for upcoming events

Monday evening's regular monthly meeting of the Montevideo City Council was brief, with not a lot of action items on the agenda. Some items discussed and approved included annual applications for use of City property for some notable upcoming events including a request from the Chamber of Commerce to close a portion of Main Street for the St. Patrick's Day parade to be held on Thursday, March 17th. There was also a request from the Knights of Columbus to shut down a portion of Sixth Street north of Black Oak Avenue to Eureka Avenue for their annual Fish Fry on March 4th and April 8th.

The Montevideo Prom Committee also submitted an application to hold the Grand March for Prom this year at Smith Park on Saturday, March 7th. There was an additional request for a zoning variance by Jeff Drexler for properties on Horizon Trail. Drexler has recently completed construction on a duplex in that area and has purchased two more lots to construct another duplex on Horizon Trail. The construction requires a zero-lot line variance to span the two lots. The Zoning Board made a recommendation on January 31st to the City Council and the Council approved that recommendation Monday evening.

Janelle Welling was appointed to the Economic Development Authority Board. Mayor Erich Winter recommended the appointment to fill the vacancy for the remainder of the term previously served by Sheri Hughes who resigned from the EDA Board last month.

The council also received a number of gifts donated to the Comunity Center in memory of Dean Rodeberg. A closed session was held related to pending litigation involving construction defects at the Public Works building. No action was taken. The City Council meets again Tuesday February 22nd at 7 p.m., rather than the usual Monday date due to the President's Day holiday.