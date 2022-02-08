Elightenment Psychiatry offers a holistic approach to mental health services in Montevideo

Last August, Mackenzie Snortum opened Enlightenment Psychiatry. Snortum, who has been in nursing since she was 16, found that in working in the medical field, especially in hospital Emergency Rooms, there was a distinct need for psychiatry services, as mental health issues that brought people to hospitals were often misunderstood. “That’s really when I ventured down that road and thought this is what I want to do,” she says. She decided to shadow a Psych NP at Woodland Centers in 2015 and then took some time off to have children before going to school in 2017 to earn her degree in Psychiatry.

Beginning her own practice was inspired by the idea that Snortum wanted to offer a more holistic approach to psychiatry that she says modern medicine doesn’t typically provide for. “They want you to do things a certain way, and I just don’t fit that mold sometimes,” she says. “There’s a time and place for medications, absolutely, but also incorporating other things that are important to that person in their life. Maybe it’s spirituality, maybe it’s yoga meditation. There are books, resources, podcasts, and so many other resources available online for healing. I do a lot of work myself to research those things I can recommend to people who have busy lives to use to do some of this work on their own.” Snortum says she also enjoys having the freedom to work on her own schedule, as a parent, and working with clients on schedules that work best for them. “I can see them in the evening and it works for my schedule. There’s flexibility,” she says.

Snortum says she operates her practice in a way that responds to what the client is looking for. “We do an assessment, and we’ll talk about what they are struggling with, talk about if medications are something they are interested in and the benefits and the risks, and if that’s something they want to try, do they want to try other things? Do we want to go more therapy-based? Is there a medical issue we need to look into first? How does that all play together? When somebody is coming in, I’m looking at not only their mental wellness, but their physical wellness, and then what is their purpose in life and how are they feeling. If that’s missing and if all of those things are not equal, then we’re out of balance and how do we get it back there?” she says. Initial appointments are two-hour-long diagnostic assessments. Snortum does recommend initial assessments be in person but does also do virtual visits after that. She also offers life coaching. “It’s completely separate from psychiatry. We just talk about processing life and boundary setting or maybe somebody switching careers or a job or financially is struggling and feeling stuck but once they know they want to do something else, then we go through that, too,” she says. Additionally, she offers Life Review. “There’s different stages in people’s lives. Life review is helpful because it allows you to look at every choice, every decision, how you’re living your life. Once we review that we discuss how to continue and how things look in the next five, 10 years. Are you going to have regret or are you going to wish that you had changed something? You don’t ever want to look back at your life and feel like you didn’t do something because you were scared, or you didn’t do something because you felt held back in whatever way,” she says.

She also says there’s a lot of fear involved with reaching out for psychiatric services. “So often I see people when they’re in a crisis state or things haven’t been good in their life for a long time. People go in for their yearly physicals with the doctor even when they’re healthy. I recommend people come in for a yearly mental wellness exam just to check-in and see how they’re doing. A lot of people, even adults, talk about symptoms of anxiety or depression or sleep and they don’t even realize that they have it because it’s been their normal for so long and they just think that’s how it is. If we can catch it early on, then sometimes it’s just environmental changes that we can implement to improve their mental wellness before it gets to crisis mode,” Snortum says.

The most rewarding part of venturing into her own practice, she says, has been having the time to give patients to relate to them on a level that’s all her own. “The other thing, too, is I know how everything works. I know the billing, I know what insurance they have and their co-pays. I know the charting and the coding. I know the whole back-end of it now which makes it come full circle and makes me a better provider because I can answer their questions. It’s been a really fun process to learn all of that,” she says. The most challenging part for Snortum has been letting go of goals as her goals change monthly as the business grows and develops.

One of the projects she has worked on through Enlightenment Psychiatry has been working with a local nursing home to teach the staff how to work with dementia patients, and how dementia brings up past traumas that have not been addressed. “They don’t have the emotional ability to talk about it, so we’re seeing what everybody calls behaviors, but really if we change our terminology it’s not a behavior. It’s also making sure that we’re taking care of the staff and helping them understand and that makes them better able to care for the patients. We’re also using other environmental interventions, versus just giving them psychiatric medications,” she says.

Those looking for more information can find it on Enlightenment Psychiatry’s website, at https://enlightenmentpsychiatry.org. “My biggest passion or motivation that I want people to take away - my whole mission and purpose is just to help people live life to their fullest potential and love themselves. That’s where it all begins when we learn to love ourselves,” Snortum says. “And also, I think people sometimes get used to feeling anxious or kind of sad or depressed and I want them to know they don’t have to live that way. There is help and there are things that you can do to feel better.”