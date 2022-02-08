Handeen opens new exhibit at Java River, reception February 17th

From Staff Reports

On Thursday, February 17th, a new art exhibit opens at Java River, featuring the works of local artist Malena Handeen. There will be a reception held for the new abstract works in acrylic from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on that day. Throughout the month of February, 20 original pieces will be on display, with most of the pieces being for sale.

Several of the pieces in the main room depict puffy clouds and landscapes, while the new work shows a departure from the agrarian realism those familiar with Handeen’s work have come to expect. The most recent body of work is a foray into a realm of modern abstract images built from layered text, heavy mark-making, and fields of both muted and vibrant color in acrylic wash. The exhibit is titled ROUGH SEAS.