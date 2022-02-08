Jolly Pops group to visit Montevideo in April

On Tuesday, April 12th, the Jolly Pops - a group of self-described “happy dads” will be hosting a performance of music and movement at the Sanford Elementary School Gymnasium. The event is free of charge and open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. The band’s founder, Willem Hartong, was a former touring rock-and-roller, who decided to retire from that lifestyle with three young daughters at home. “I started writing songs for them, and working in preschools developing a program,” he says. “I thought it would be fun to create a band of dads, hence the name Jolly Pops. We’re the happy dads.” Hartong functions as the organizer and center of the band, along with two other full-time band members, and a stable of musical dads ready to join depending on the event or travel times. The group has been performing around Minnesota, Wisconsin, and soon in Iowa for the last five years.

The performance includes family music, dancing, movement, and puppets. “If you can imagine your father asking Alexa to play a song from the 1980s, and then having a dance party all by himself in the kitchen, that’s us. We are ready and willing to both engage our inner child and have fun and be the silly dads that we are,” Hartong says. The group is based out of the Twin Cities, and travels mostly to pre-schools and elementary schools, however, they have also performed at county fairs, summer events in parks, and even some trunk-or-treat events. “Wherever there’s little kids and they want musical entertainment,” he adds.

Hartong says the most rewarding part of the work the Jolly Dads do is being able to share what he does with his kids. “And also there’s not a day where I’m not excited to do what I do. We go into a school and there’s a bunch of kids ready to have fun and we walk out and you realize that you’ve made their day fun and special. There’s very few things in this world that I’ve run into that are as rewarding as that,” he says. “And learning how to entertain little kids is a never-ending journey that’s fascinating. I enjoy it.”

The program does include some musical classics such as Old Macdonald, but most of the songs are originals the band has written. “We have a whole host of original music. It’s 90 percent of what we do. There’s songs about robots that live in your closet, the fact that kids just somehow have trouble putting their shoes on when it’s time to go,” Hartong says. The inspiration comes from interactions with his kids. “One of the coolest things about what I do is that being a dad serves my professional life, and also it’s just really fun,” he says. “I just hang out with my kids and get a sense of what excites them.”

The performance is also highly interactive. “I think sometimes people wonder if they’re coming to sit back and be the audience. We work to get people involved to whatever degree they’re comfortable. It’s just music and movement,” Hartong says. “My favorite thing after we play at a school or concert, every now and then we get an email from a parent saying bedtime was really easy tonight. That’s the best message we could ever get because the kid had a good time and we made this parent’s life a little easier.”

The visit to the Sanford Elementary School also includes to programs earlier in the day for the preschool group and kindergarten group. “It’ll be a whole lot of Jolly Pops that day. We’re looking forward to it,” Hartong says. For more information, check out Jolly Pop’s website at: https://www.thejollypops.com/.