Northland Prairie Care moves holistic health clinic into downtown area

Stephanie Poppe, an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse and a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner has moved her practice, Northland Prairie Care, which opened last August, from the Cornerstone Chiropractic building where she rented space since opening into a new location. The practice is now housed in the building on South 1st Street commonly known as the “white house” building. The move, she says, allows a better flow to her day, allowing additional space to separate her services into rooms. Because Poppe also does massage therapy, there is now a room exclusively set up for that work, while other rooms are set up for patient visits, waiting rooms, a place to do blood draws for lab work, and more.

Northland Prairie Care offers primary care services with a functional medicine leaning. “Functional medicine - the easiest way to describe it is root cause care,” says Poppe. “My goal in seeing someone is to figure out why they’re having the symptoms they’re having or why they have the disease process they have and then we fix that issue and dig deep that way. Sometimes it can be as easy as a dietary change that needs to happen, and sometimes we have to dig a little deeper and find out that maybe there’s some genetic component for that person and they need to change their lifestyle or set some food limitations or something like that based on their genetic make-up. It’s really patient-dependent, individualized care.”

Poppe, who also helps operate a family-run organic dairy farm with her husband in rural Montevideo under the name Northland Prairie Farms, LLC, says she has always been natural-leaning when it comes to treatment and care. “I became a nurse in 2004 and even at that time I preferred to use vitamins and supplements over pharmaceuticals, so I guess it’s just always been in my nature. When I was personally struggling with my health and not getting answers to my own concerns through Western medicine, or the allopathic world, then I sought out something different. That’s how I came across functional medicine myself,” she says. While she was practicing in Western medicine in Fargo, Poppe found herself seeking out her own care from functional medicine practitioners in the city. “Going through that experience I just felt like this is exactly what I’m supposed to be doing for people,” she says.

Poppe’s medical field experience began as an LPN, before she worked up to an RN, then earned her Bachelor’s Degree before moving on to become a Nurse Practitioner. “Most of my time working as a nurse has been in surgery and working in the surgical world as well as floor nursing, taking care of hospital patients. But, I’ve always loved the idea of taking care of people in a natural way. Functional medicine looks at health as body, mind, and spirit and I’ve always felt that your health is not just your body - it’s all of those pieces together and you have to have all three of them together in order to feel good and be healthy,” she says.

Appointments can be booked on the website, which also allows people to ask questions about any services, or to determine if Poppe is the right practitioner for their needs. “Basically anything you would see your primary care provider for, you can see me for. The steps I take just might be a little bit different than what people are used to,” she says. “The first visit with me is a two-hour comprehensive visit and I go through top to bottom their whole health history and it’s a pretty deep visit to establish care. If you just want to have a sick visit, you can do that too.” Poppe can also run any time of lab work that anybody is looking for. “There’s certain things I’m limited on right now because I haven’t found a lab that can process those for me. As far as bloodwork goes, I can run anything someone is looking for,” she says. Northland Prairie Care also offers food sensitivity testing. “That can be very valuable information. I use it a lot to figure out gut health information,” she adds.

Appointments currently are available, she says at least one opening a day at most times. Northland Prairie Care does not accept insurance. ”I do not accept insurance for several reasons but mostly because they often dictate the care that you can give to your patients. I explain that on my website too,” says Poppe. “What people can do is pay with cash, credit, or check. They can also use their health savings accounts and their medical Flex dollars to pay for care here. So there are several options. I have many people look at the pricing for care and realize they are going to be saving in the long run because they have such a high deductible anyway. My lab costs and visit prices are so much lower because I don't have the other overhead costs that large corporations have.” The website also explains the services available, as well as provides an in-depth look at what functional medicine is and how it works.

Poppe says the most rewarding thing so far has been helping people find relief from their ailments. “When people come back and say I’m feeling so much better - that’s music to my ears - especially when people have been dealing with things for years and have been trying so many different things that don’t work and are just so frustrated,” she says. The most challenging aspect of the work so far has been the fact that as a one-woman show, she’s tasked with doing everything. “I’m the maintenance man and the housekeeper and I have to make sure that I’m answering the phones to the best of my ability. That’s hard when I’m with someone and the phones ring and they don’t leave me a message so that I can call them back.”

In the future, Poppe is working on a partnership with a certified health coach to develop a weight loss program. “Our goal is to have that out and ready for people by spring. It will be very hands-on with your health coach checking in on you, weight loss laboratory work to see if there are any issues with why you’re having difficulty losing weight or why you're suddenly gaining so much weight. Looking at things like thyroid or gut biomes - it will be a very comprehensive program,” she says. She also hopes to someday be able to teach community members more about how to grow their own food and preserve it. “I have big dreams and aspirations on teaching people how to eat healthier, and how they can have their own food on their shelf and know what’s in it and that it’s good for you. God willing, I’ll be able to add those things as I go,” she says.

Northland Prairie Care is open Monday through Thursday in Montevideo with early and late appointments available. Last week, Poppe also began traveling to Benson on the first and third Fridays of the month to see patients in an outreach clinic at Ambient Chiropractic of Benson.

More information can be found on Northland Prairie Care’s website at: https://www.northlandprairiecare.net.