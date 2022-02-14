Area business offers multiple counties services to remove unwanted junk, and more

In June of 2020, David Giese opened Trash B Gone LLC, operating out of the Benson area but serving up to a 60-mile radius, sometimes further. Giese says he was inspired to start the business after having some family members pass away in 2012. “My stepdad and stepbrother passed away in Washington and I had to go out and help my mom go through a bunch of stuff, and it started me thinking. And then when my wife’s brother passed away, we had to clean out his apartment, and I thought about it again,” says Giese. When his mother passed away, finding himself back in Washington sorting through her home, he decided it was time to turn the ideas into a business. “I thought somebody could do something like this as a job. I like to help people and I decided if I could combine not only estate work, but individual residences, people getting things out of their home that maybe they don’t have the means to move, I could put myself to work,” he says.

Giese planned to open in January of 2020, but with the COVID-19 pandemic closing businesses down, and people staying home, he decided to wait for a while. “When COVID started, I was still driving semi-truck, and so I was able to work on this when I wasn’t driving, after work, and on the weekends. Then, of course, COVID came along so I stayed in the truck and just did a few jobs here and there,” he says. “COVID held me back a bit. I kind of held back and played it safe, but then I thought you know what? I’m not going to let it stop me. I’m just going to go ahead and go for it because I was always told go for the gusto.”

In June of 2020, he opened officially, offering removal of what he describes as pretty much anything. “From furniture to appliances, to complete basement cleanouts, to complete home clean-outs, to property cleanups. Pretty much, you name it, we do it,” he says. Besides the removal of garbage and unwanted items, Giese says they also offer some handyman services like minor demolition work like sheds, decks, fence tear-downs. “We don’t do a lot of those. It’s a lot more of people needing old hide-a-beds out of their basement, or hot tub removal, piano removals,” he adds.

Giese does a lot of the work himself, with the help of his wife and kids when they’re available. “I’m in the process of building that team. I’m building this company, so I don’t have work consistently every day, but a couple of days a week I’ll have my daughter help me clean out garages, or on the bigger jobs, my son will help out on the weekends. I’ve been scheduling for that,” he says. His main focus going into 2022 will be building the business to the point of being able to form a team to handle large projects. “I think it’s exciting. The joy that I get to bring people by being able to help them. I have so many great reviews and comments from people, and I’m just doing my job,” Giese says. “I’m doing what I set out to do, but when people who don’t have help available to them, and I get called, they’re so glad, and I’m just doing my job. Making them happy, that’s what it’s all about for me.”

He has also begun working with area City Departments on cleaning up nuisance properties, and county services departments on providing services to those seniors in need of services within the county. Word of mouth has been a good source of getting his business name out there, with a lot of referrals from customers to their family and friends.

Trash B Gone is available for services Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but Giese says he’s adaptable, knowing that people have needs outside of those hours in some instances. People inquiring about services can contact Giese either through his Facebook page or website to discuss what their needs are and get a quote. More information can be found on https://www.trashbgonemn.com where those visiting can chat, and read customer reviews.