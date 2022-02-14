Montevideo's first-ever drag show scheduled for April 9th at the Hollywood Theater

Elijah Lanz has been working since October to bring a new event to Montevideo for the first time in the town’s history. Lanz has formed a committee of people over the months since planning began who have expressed an interest in making Montevideo’s first drag show a reality. The event will be held on April 9th at the Hollywood Theater.

Lanz says the current plans include an option to purchase VIP Tickets that would include a dinner, a drink, and the evening’s entertainment. The Rusty Duck will be hosting a bar at the venue, but there will also be time prior to the bar opening for an all-ages-friendly show with the dinner. “As of right now, I’m thinking we’ll start at around six with dinners served earlier in the night. There can be music and dancers with some lip-syncing and dance numbers,” Lanz says. “hen there’s going to be a break and then there’ll be music and it’ll turn more into like a club scene.” A DJ has been secured for the event, as well.

This is the first event of this kind that Lanz has organized, although he has been a part of the Design Icon event in 2020 in the Twin Cities. Design Icon is an event in which fashion designers select models to walk a runway, doing a performance in the fashion the designer has created for that particular model. “I wasn’t part of the producing side of that, but I was on the performing side and was able to see how that worked,” Lanz says. The biggest challenge in organizing an event for the first time has been gathering all of the necessary components to make such a night happen. “Finding the DJ, the venue, and all of the right people to put it all together,” Lanz says. “Now, I think there are enough people working on it that it will be easier.” And, Lanz is proud of the traction the event has been getting as more attention has been called to it. “There’s been a lot of people that have shown a lot of interest. It’s cool that this area is getting traction for something like this,” Lanz says.

A number of the performers already lined up to be a part of the show are from Brookings and Sioux Falls. Lanz says those who may have attended Pride in either of those towns may recognize some of the performers. Lanz, who performs as Lady Jah, will be the only local performer thus far.

For those who have never attended a drag show, Lanz describes the event by saying first, and foremost, it’s an upbeat atmosphere. “It’s always fun, and very upbeat. There’s going to be a DJ there, so there’s going to be a bunch of cool lighting features, and all of the performers will have their top-notch outfits and performances. It’ll be a really good time. It’s also interactive, and has a club-like vibe,” Lanz says.

Lanz hopes that people attending have a good time, but also that the event provides a feeling of a safe space for others to express their ideas for bringing new events and opportunities to the Montevideo community. “I feel like it will be a lot of people’s first time going to something like this. I hope to make it not so scary and I hope people just have a good time. And, I hope people are inspired and know that it’s a safe area for LGBTQ plus people. I hope it inspires other people, too,” Lanz says. In the future, Lanz also hopes to host more productions in Montevideo.

The upcoming drag show event is titled Lady Jah’s Drag Show, and information about ticketing, and further details can be found on the event page on Facebook. Additionally, Lanz is looking for sponsors for the event, and businesses wishing to do so can reach out by email to ladyjahstudios@gmail.com.