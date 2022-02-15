100th anniversary of the Capper-Volstead Cooperative Act to be celebrated locally

Scott Tedrick, Special to the Advocate Tribune

The legacy of Andrew J. Volstead and the community of Granite Falls will cross the threshold of a major benchmark this week as the Capper-Volstead Cooperative Act celebrates its 100th anniversary this Friday, Feb. 18.

The Capper-Volstead Act, named after its co-signers: Representative Volstead and Kansas Senator Arthur Capper, is considered the Magna Carta of Cooperatives, providing the legislative foundations that all cooperatives structures reside upon. The legislation enabled agricultural producers to form associations and collectively process, prepare, handle, and market goods with immunities from certain Sherman Anti-trust Act laws.

Volstead explained at the time, "Businessmen can combine by putting their money into corporations, but it is impractical for farmers to combine their farms into similar corporate forms. The object of this bill is to modify the laws under which business organizations are now formed, so that farmers may take advantage of the form of organization that is used by business concerns."

Volstead moved to Granite Falls as a 27-year old lawyer in 1886. He served as the county’s prosecuting attorney from 1887 to 1893 and from 1895 to 1903 and as mayor of Granite Falls from 1900 to1902. He also squeezed in terms during that period as a member of the board of education (including a stint as president) and city attorney of Granite Falls. He married his wife Nellie, a Scottish immigrant, in 1894. Their daughter, Laura, was born the following year. Upon earning a law degree she would go on to serve as secretary to her father.

Volstead was elected to Congress as a Republican and remained at his post from March 4, 1903, to March 3, 1923. For four years, Volstead was also chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary. Among the unpopular stances, he had the courage to take was arguing for the enactment of federal legislation outlawing lynching.

Following his return from Washington, D.C., Volstead resumed law practice in Minnesota, then was hired in 1924 as legal adviser to the chief of the National Prohibition Enforcement Bureau. He served in that capacity until 1933, then returned to Granite Falls, remaining active as a lawyer until the age of 83.

Today, Volstead continues to be most known as the author of the eponymous legislation "The Volstead Act." After being ratified in 1919 the legislation served as the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution prohibiting the sale, manufacturing, and transportation of intoxicating liquors prior to its repeal in 1933.

“While the Prohibition Act has made my name known pretty much everywhere, I believe that this law is no less deserving of notice,” said Volstead of the Capper-Volstead Act. “The cooperative marketing law will do more good than any other law that you can name because it will make it possible for the farmers through farm organizations to sell their products upon an equal footing with the businessmen. If farmers are going to be successful, it is in my judgment that they must become successful in that way.”

The Granite Falls Area Historical Society (GFHS) will be collaborating with the Cooperative Bluenose Gopher Public House and the Granite Falls Area Arts Council (GAAC) to honor the legacy of the Cooperative Act throughout 2022. Beginning this Thursday, Feb. 17 there will be a one-week preview of the Cooperative Photo Exhibit at the K.K. Berge Art Gallery running until Thursday, Feb. 24. Additionally, the cooperative Bluenose Gopher Public House will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Cooperative Act with member-owner happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m., buy one get one for member-owners from 6 to 8 p.m., and a drawing for a $25 gift certificate at 8 p.m.

The Cooperative Photo Exhibit is being developed by Granite Falls resident Scott Tedrick and Advocate Tribune Editor Jessica Stölen-Jacobson and will be featured in full during the 2022 Western Fest community celebration. It is made possible by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board funded through the Legacy Amendment. Additional celebrations are in the works for October during the commemoration of Cooperative Month and Andrew Volstead's birthday.

“Co-ops have become such an integral and normal part of our lives in rural America that we almost forget that they were once banned. And it is easy to forget or overlook the work by visionary people like Andrew Volstead and others that built support for allowing cooperatives to exist,” said Granite Falls Mayor Dave Smiglewski. “It’s an amazing story of local self-reliance rooted in the hard-scrabble lives of the northern European immigrants who populated much of the Midwest and found that the best way to succeed economically was to work together for each others' benefit. That cooperatives have survived, and thrived, in the very competitive economic environment that exists these days is a testament to the solid, forward-thinking vision that allowed co-ops and their members to work together. The cooperative movement continues to be one of the foundations of community life in rural America."