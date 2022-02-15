School Board hears proposal for video project from 4th-grade students

At Monday evening's meeting of the Montevideo School Board, teacher David Vik accompanied his 4th-grade class to present a proposal for a video project to the board. The students, wearing matching "Hawks Making a Difference" t-shirts, began their presentation by showing the board a tourism video produced for a small town in another part of the country. The video is the inspiration for a project the 4th-grade class intends to work on in which they will produce a video of similar nature for Montevideo.

The students took turns speaking, outlining their goals for the project. The students are a part of a special project team in their grade. One of the students outlined their goals by saying, "We want to inspire people to move to Montevideo, to modify our town - make it a special/better place." Another noted that more people moving to Montevideo means more job opportunities and amenities. "The need for more businesses to open up. More kids equals more friends and more learning," said another student. "Our hope is that one day this video will be played on school web pages, and even as a preview at the movie theater," another student added. Wrapping up the outlining of their goals, another student said, "We know that Montevideo has some awesome history, parks, recreation centers, restaurants... and we hope to make even more."

The students then asked the school board for permission for the group to meet with the City Council on March 7th. The class has scheduled their ideas and planning work sessions for March and April, video work to be done in April and May, with a completion goal date of May 20th. "We've had a lot of people working on this. The photographers, the slideshow makers, and the presenters," said one of the students. The school board all agreed the group would receive permission to speak with the City Council. "Absolutely. That's a great idea," said Board Chair Andrew Stenson. "It's a great project. Sounds like a lot of fun."

Mr. Vik spoke to some of the contributors to the project, noting that Zach Koepke is going to help with some of the video work with his drone and that there will be some help with scriptwriting. Superintendent Wade McKittrick addressed the group, saying, "I don't know if you know this or not, but what you talked about in one of those slides about growing our town and making it a special place for people, helping our businesses... at this Board table we are having those same discussions. We're talking about those same things. So either great minds think alike or you're just a little bit further along than we are because we're talking about it and you're moving things into action. So very proud of you. Great job," McKittrick said.

In other school board news:

•The board passed a resolution to accept gifts and donations including a private donation of $100 for the Individuals with Disabilities program, $30,000 to the scholarship fund from the Betty Jean Johnson Trust, and a $22,000 grant from the Care Collaborative.

•Discussed feedback on the upcoming 2022-2023 school year calendar. The calendar is currently in the works and will be presented to the board at a later date. McKittrick mentioned he has received some feedback about the idea of staff development early-outs being moved from Wednesday afternoons to either a Friday afternoon or Monday morning late start, and is currently considering the implications of making such a move.

•Discussed the retirement of the Food Services Manager shared among other school districts. The retirement announcement means the board must consider whether to fill the role in-house or to outsource the service. The board was in favor of seeking the opportunity to fill the role in-house.

•Made a motion to contract with the company CD Smith to conduct a facilities survey in the community to address the building and space issues.

The School Board meets again Monday, February 28th at 6 p.m.