Cookie Krums provides artistic, custom cookies locally

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

Katie Krumwiede has always had a flair for artistic endeavors, and in December of 2020, she turned her attention to baking - more specifically, cookie baking and decorating. “I like lots of different artistic kinds of things, and throughout the pandemic, I became obsessed with Instagram videos of people decorating cookies. One day I thought, you know what? I’m just going to give it a try,” she says.

Her first batches were Christmas-themed, and her best friend Shana decided she needed to bring those to a family gathering. Having made her first sale, Krumwiede says she felt a need to do more, and thus Cookie Krums was born. “Ever since that first cookie, I was pretty much hooked. I love decorating. The decorating aspect is my absolute favorite part of it,” she says. Since then, she has grown in her skills. “I like to problem-solve, so it’s weird because I feel like decorating cookies with royal icing is almost like problem-solving. You have to think about the different steps and the different techniques you’ll need. There’s a lot that goes into just thinking about a design and executing it. So I mean, hard, sure, but it’s been really fun and really interesting to learn different techniques and skills. Anything that you’re interested in doesn’t feel hard. You just want to keep doing it.,” she says.

Krumwiede says she has been fortunate to have a network of family and friends who have been loyal customers since she started. “I just had to keep trying new things and building my skill level, so I was really fortunate to have paying customers so I could just keep going. I haven’t made a lot of cookies that I’ve just made without a customer in mind, so I’ve been really blessed to have a lot of people on my side,” she says. One of those people was her cousin Erich, who along with wife Jayme Winter, approached Krumwiede with the idea of selling her cookies in the Montevideo Millennium Theater. “Erich and Jayme are so wonderful. They’ve been so supportive of me and they’ve always had great big ideas with business. They’re so passionate about business and life and that’s really contagious. It kind of seeped into me a little,” she says.

With her business growing, Krumwiede opened a storefront in West Fargo in February. With her own official space, she works mostly with custom orders. “The theater is a special treat where I get to make whatever I want and sell them there, so that’s been really fun for me to get to be creative and try different things,” she says. Krumwiede travels frequently to Montevideo combining visits with family with delivery of cookies to her local customers and restocks for the theater. “I have enough customers to keep me plenty busy between the two areas,” she says.

The most enjoyable part of the process for Krumwiede has been when customers come up with special ideas for orders. “I love it when customers really trust me with the designing. I love when they say here’s the theme, go for it,” she says. Krumwiede was also surprised to discover how much she enjoyed the business end of self-employment. “I started because I love decorating, but I love the business - working with customers, building those relationships with them, and doing lots of different marketing and social media, and now that I have my own space I have loved the event planning aspect,” she says.

Her favorite designs thus far have been those that have involved television shows, movies, and other pop culture themes. Her first custom order along those lines involved a Dumb and Dumber movie-themed order. “I was like lady, let me tell you I’m the exact person to do cookies for your husband’s Dumb and Dumber party. I remember that order just opened my eyes not only to what I could do but also when I posted everybody else was like, oh you don’t have to make just pretty cookies. You can make fun, funny cookies too. I love doing that,” she says. Themes she has worked with along these lines include television series such as Friends, Yellowstone, and Schitt’s Creek.

The process of ordering custom cookies begins by visiting the Cookie Krums website and filling out an inquiry form. Krumwiede prefers to have inquiries at least weeks in advance of when the orders are needed. “Then I can plan for it really well. Especially with my commute to Montevideo,” she says. The cookies are available at Montevideo Millennium Theater year-round, with a larger supply being stocked around holidays such as the recent Valentine’s pop-up shop held in the theater’s new addition, and the upcoming Easter holiday Krumwiede is currently planning for. “And I think there’s a Harry Potter movie coming out at roughly the same time as Easter, so I think we’re going to do something with that too. That’s really fun, too, when Erich and Jayme let me know some of the different movies that are coming out so I can cater to that,” she says.

Those looking for more information can find Cookie Krums online at cookiekrums.square.site.