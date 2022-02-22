Knights of Columbus to host third annual Fish Fry Friday

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

The Montevideo Knights of Columbus are preparing to host their third annual Fish Fry Friday. The event takes place on two different dates - Friday, March 4th, and Friday, April 8th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and operates as a drive-through-style event.

The funds are used to support Seminarians within the Knights of Columbus’s Diocese, as well as for a number of youth events. Knights of Columbus member Dave Voller says that last year, the organization served over 300 people between both drive-through events. Approximately 20 people including youth volunteer to put the event on.

The Knights of Columbus is a Catholic Fraternal organization of Catholic men designed to support Catholic men, Voller says. The annual Fish Fry Friday is their biggest fundraiser throughout the year, but the organization also raises funds through charitable gambling via pull tabs at Inn Like Flinns.

The menu includes fried fish, baked potato, coleslaw, and dessert. “We get really good reviews on the fish,” says Voller. “They’re not pre-battered. They’re individually battered before they get fried.”

The event is held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Black Oak Avenue in Montevideo. Voller notes that those attending should enter from the North from Eureka Avenue in order to be facing the right direction for the drive-through. “A big thank you to those that have attended in years past. We hope we can do it again in person someday, but until then we’re going to continue to do the drive-through,” Voller says.