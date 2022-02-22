Minneapolis-based duo to perform at Talking Waters this weekend

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

This Saturday, Twin Cities-based musical duo Matt and Laurel Trost will be performing at Talking Waters Brewing Company in Montevideo. The duo is a husband and wife team that travels around the Midwest playing a variety of cover songs from over six different decades as well as some original music.

“We both started performing at a young age…in different bands and choirs, and then in weddings when we were in our early 20s…and we kind of developed our music from there. Our parents were also involved in music, so it was a really big part of our lives,” says Laurel.

Their musical style varies with such a broad spectrum of covers from decades of music. Matt says, “We like to keep it fun and entertaining. We’re pretty laid back. At all of our shows, we like to involve the audience and make them feel like we are all experiencing something together.”

The duo performs at all kinds of locations - from wineries to city festivals. “We’re excited to play Talking Waters Brewing Company - it’s our first time playing there,” Laurel says. “We’ll play anything small or large - really anywhere that people enjoy music and what we’re doing.”

The performance is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, the 26th. “We’re excited. We’re going to be sharing a couple of new cover songs that we’ve recently learned. Chris Stapleton is one of our favorites! We love country music but we also love a bit more of a rock edge,” Laurel says.

Readers may have seen performances by Matt & Laurel at venues in St. Cloud, Mankato, Duluth, Minneapolis, and other communities around the state. “We’re hoping that maybe some people have heard of us or have seen us other places,” says Matt.

Those interested in previewing the duo’s sound can check out their website, mattandlaurelmusic.com, where a full schedule of performances can also be found.

They also post new videos and projects on their social media pages often. “We enjoy that part of the job as well. It’s a great way to connect with people we may not get to connect with in person,” she says.

Matt says the best part of what they do is traveling. “It’s fun because we get to go places we’ve always wanted to go and never had a good excuse to go, or places we’ve never heard of. Our state is so fun. Going around seeing the different venues and getting to meet new people. That’s what I love about it,” he says. Laurel adds, “Whether it’s an hour West or six hours East, it doesn’t matter. We really like meeting new people and getting to drive down roads that we’ve never driven down before.”

The couple is hoping for a good turn-out at the show. “We would love for people to come out, hear some good music at Talking Waters, get some good beer…I think there’ll be something for everybody,” says Laurel.