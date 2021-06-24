Thunder Hawk Track medal winners at State

Avery Koenen and Francis O’Malley travelled to St. Michael-Albertville High School Friday afternoon to take part in the state track meet. O’Malley was the first to compete, earning 6th place and All-State Honors in the shot put competition with a score of 49’3”. Later in the day, O’Malley finished 10th in discuss with a score of 140’9”. Koenen took part in four events at the meet, taking home State honors in three of those events. Koenen scored 6th in triple jump with a score of 35’6.5”, 8th in high jump with a score of 5’2” and 9th in the 300 hurdles with a score of 47.85 seconds. In the fourth event, she finished 16th in the long jump with a score of 15’1.75”.