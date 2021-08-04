Montevideo hosts State Junior Legion Tournament

This weekend the Minnesota State Junior Legion baseball tournament will be held for the second time in Montevideo. Previously, Montevideo hosted the tournament in 2018, and made a pitch to the State board in Spring of 2019 for 2020. “They were so impressed with how we did things in 2018 they awarded us the tournament again,” says one of the volunteer organizers, Jennie Gunlogson. However, due to COVID, the 2020 tournament was delayed and now takes place August 6th, 7th, and 8th.

Montevideo’s Junior Legion baseball club will compete the first day of the event at 6:30 p.m. for the first time. Joining them in the three day tournament are seven sub-state winners. The head coach for the Montevideo Junior Legion team is Tim Epema, and assistants are Mark Reidinger and Josh Dack. The team consists of 9th and 10th grade players, along with a few 8th grade players. There is a fee to attend, and all of the games will be held on the main Varsity baseball field near the school. There is only one game held at a time throughout the bracket. Updates will be posted on Twitter @DIIMNJrLegion and all games can be watched live on the KDMA YouTube page, and will be broadcast on the radio station as well.

The games will run as a single elimination with a consolation bracket, and the home team was determined by coin flip prior to the teams being placed. A parade of teams will be held Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.