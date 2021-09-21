Thunder Hawk sports round-up

Volleyball

The Thunder Hawk girls defeated Melrose last Tuesday evening 3-1 in a home game. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (4-6) 25 25 18 25

Melrose (5-3) 23 23 25 14

Serving (aces): Avery Williams 1, Teagan Epema 4, Avery Koenen 1, Callie Augeson 7

Set assists: Tea. Epema 1, Tenley Epema 34

Hitting (kills): Williams 2, Ten. Epema 1, A. Koenen 28, Emmie Koenen 4

Blocking (aces): Ten. Epema 2, A. Koenen 3, Augeson 1, E. Koenen 2

Digs (5 or more): Tea. Epema 5, Ten. Epema 5, A. Koenen 12

The Volleyball team played again on Thursday evening, taking a 3-0 victory to Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a home game. Highlights of the game included Avery Koenen scoring 24 kills, one ace serve, four blocks, and five digs. Tenley Epema also scored 24 set assists and eight digs.

Complete scoring for Montevideo follows:

Montevideo (5-6) 25 25 25

Morris/CA (1-9) 19 23 21

Serving (aces): Avery Williams 3, Teagan Epema 2, Callie Augeson 2, Avery Koenen 1

Set assists: Tenley Epema 24, Tea. Epema 3, Williams 1, A. Koenen 1

Hitting (kills): A. Koenen 24, Williams 2, Taya Weber 2, Alyssa Sachs 1, Emmie Koenen 1

Blocking (aces): A. Koenen 4, Williams 1, Ten. Epema 1

Digs (5 or more): Ten. Epema 8, Tea. Epema 7, A. Koenen 5

Cross Country

Last Tuesday evening, the Thunder Hawks Cross Country boys and girls teams traveled to the Norwood Young-America Invitational. The boys finished with 273 points for the 10th place spot, while the girls finished with 410 points for the 15th place spot.

Individual scoring for the Thunder Hawks follows:

Boys top five: (32) Brady Andrews 19:06.88, (53) Carson Lynner 19:46.39, (58) Andrews Blake 19:53.27, (72) Connor Walz 20:20.22, (84) Henry Hanna 21:11.22

Girls top five: (79) Brenna Winters 26:18.02, (87) Norma Aubrey 27:02.96, (94) Brooke DeJong 28:08.27, (95) Meg Wanke 28:13.49, (105) Angela Padilla 34:52.25

Football

The Thunder Hawks took on the Pierz Pioneers for a 6-34 loss Friday evening. Complete scoring for Montevideo follows:

Montevideo (0-3) 6 0 0 0 — 6

Pierz (3-0) 0 6 14 14 — 34

First downs: 14

Penalties: 5-30

Rushing (Individual and team): Francis O’Malley 19-67, Soren Nelson 1-2

Passing (Individual and team): Kadden Boike 7-16 113, Cooper Dak 2-3-32

Receiving (Individual and team): Justin Collins 2-87, Ethan Moravetz 2-32

Interceptions: 0

Fumble recoveries: 2

Tackles (solo-assist): O’Malley 6.5, J. Collins 4, Mason Jeremy 3.5, Brady Snell 3.5

QB sacks: 0

Tennis

The Thunder Hawk girls defeated Lac Qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd over the weekend after their home match was rained out Thursday evening. Scoring from that match follows:

Singles

(1) Katelyn Wittnebel, LQPV, def. Emily Brace 6-2, 6-4, 2) Cami Myers, M, def. Maddie Matthies, 1-6 6-3, 6-2, (3) Hannah Oie, LQPV, def. Brooke Lindeman 6-4, 7-5, (4) Kali Bormann, LQPV, def. Lauren Dehne, 7-5, 6-4.

Doubles

(1) Sarah Halvorson/Claire Lowry, LQPV, def. Tyra Sandven/Matea Jorgenson 6-0, 6-4, (2) Sadie Hacker/Kayla Jahn, LQPV, Brooke Hilden/Annie Marquardt 4-6, 6-1, 6-3, (3) Gerti Sieg/Taylen Jorgenson, LQPV, def. Gwyn Smiens/Ashley Klaassen 7-5, 6-1