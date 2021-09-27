Thunder Hawk sports round-up

Football

On Friday evening, the Thunder Hawks traveled to Glenwood for a victory against the Minnewaska Lakers 34-28. Highlights of the game included Francis O’Malley, leading rusher, finishing with four touchdowns on 30 attempts at 255 yards. Prior to leaving for the trip to Minnewaska, Coach Goslee encouraged attending fans to help contribute to a fundraiser set by the Minnewaska team, as the proceeds were going to be used towards the fight against cancer. Goslee wrote, “They have a coach on staff that has been fighting cancer and we would like to support him and the fight against cancer. We will make it a great night with the support we show.”

Scoring from the victory against Minnewaska follows:

Montevideo (1-3) 6 6 14 8 — 34

Minnewaska (0-4) 0 8 12 8 — 28

Thunder Hawk Scoring Plays

Francis O’Malley 1 run (pass failed)

Francis O’Malley 3 run (pass failed)

Francis O’Malley 74 run (Kaden Boike run)

Andrew Van Binsbergen 40 pass from Boike (run failed)

Francis O’Malley 19 run (Boike run)

First downs: 18

Penalties: 4-27

Rushing (Individual and team): Francis O’Malley 30-255, Kaden Boike 2-13, Bradyn Schultz 3-10, Andrew Van Binsbergen 4-4, 282

Passing (Individual and team): Boike 10-21-167-1

Receiving (Individual and team): Bradyn Schultz 6-78, Van Binsbergen 55, Justin Collins 1-34 167

Interceptions: 3

Fumble recoveries: 1

Tackles (solo-assist): Gavin Johnson 6-5, O’Malley 5-4, Van Binsbergen 4-3, Hunter Strand 5, Callum Schmitz 2-3, Mason Jerve 2-2

QB sacks: Mason Jerve 1

Volleyball

The Thunder Hawk girls played a home game against Paynesville last Tuesday evening for a 0-3 loss. Highlights of the game included Avery Koenen scoring 17 kills and two ace assists. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (6-6) 22 27 13

Paynesville (13-2) 25 29 25

Serving (aces): Avery Williams 1, Avery Koenen 2, Callie Augeson 2

Set assists: Tenley Epema 19, Teagan Epema 1, Alyssa Sachs 1

Hitting (kills): Avery Koenen 17, Emmie Koenen 2, Williams 1

Blocking (aces): Avery Koenen 1, Emmie Koenen 1

Digs (5 or more): Teagan Epema 6, Tenley Epema 5

On Thursday, the Thunder Hawk girls took a home-game victory against Minnewaska in the West Central Conference game. Highlights of the game included Avery Koenen who scored 19 kills, 17 digs, and five blocks. Scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (7-6) 25 25 25

Minnewaska (0-10-1) 13 9 21

Serving (aces): Teagan Epema 2, Kiya Blom 2, Callie Augeson 1

Set assists: Maren Nelson 1, Tenley Epema 20, Alyssa Sachs 1, Avery Koenen 2, Addie Olson 1, Emmie Koenen 1

Hitting (kills): Avery Williams 2, Kiya Blom 1, Tenley Epema 2, Alyssa Sachs 1, Avery Koenen 19, Emmie Koenen 2

Blocking (aces): Kiya Blom 1, Avery Koenen 5, Emmie Koenen 2

Digs (5 or more): Teagan Epema 10, Tenley Epema 10, Avery Koenen 17

Tennis

On Thursday, Montevideo hosted YME for a home-court victory. Highlights of the game included Emily Brace beating YME’s Hope Stark 6-1, 6-0 in singles. Scoring from that match follows:

Singles:

(1) Emily Brace, M, def Hope Stark 6-1, 6-0, (2) Cami Myers, M, def Kyra Kvam 6-0, 6-0, (3) Brooke Lindeman, M, def Hope Foy 6-2, 6-0, (4) Lauren Dehne, M, def Abigail Jimenez 6-1, 6-2

Doubles:

(1) Tyra Sandven/Mathea Jorgenson, M, def Katelyn Luepke/Emma Keller 6-0, 6-1, (2) Annie Marquardt/Brooke Hilden, M, def Reagan Streich/Breea Johnson 6-0, 6-1, (3) Gwyn Simiens/Ashley Klaasen, M, def Annelise Jahn/Sarana West 6-0, 6-0.

Cross Country

Last Wednesday evening, the Thunder Hawk boys and girls Cross Country teams traveled to the Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd invitational. The boys' team placed fifth with a final score of 120, while the girls' team placed ninth with a score of 255.

Individual scoring follows:

Boys Individual Top Five: (16) Brady Andrews 18:27.76, (21) Carson Lynner 18:42.83, (25) Connor Walz 19:00.37, (31) Blake Andres 19:12.65

Girls Individual Top Five: (51) Meg Wanke 26:28.78, (52) Brenna Winters 27:00.00, (56) Aubrey Norman 27:10.34, (57) Brooke Dejong 27:11.42

The teams traveled on Saturday to Milaca for the Milaca Mega Meet. Scoring from that event follows:

Boys Team 15th place with a score of 368

Boys individual top Five: (48) Brady Andrews 18:48.60, (71) Carson Lynner 19:19.50, (77) Connor Walz 19:31.00, (89) Blake Andrews 19:43.30, (122) Dain Winters 20:29.20.

Girls Team 20th Place with a score of 572

Girls individual top Five: (128) Meg Wanke 26:21.90, (136) Aubrey Norman 27:02.30, (139) Brooke Dejong 27:12.60, (140) Brenna Winters 27:16.90, (154) Rubi Santa Cruz 30:31.70

Swimming :

The Thunder Hawks Swim Team took on Sauk Centre in an away meet last Tuesday evening for a 69-100 loss. Scoring from that event follows:

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay Top 3: (3) Montevideo 2:16.12 (Taylor Viessman, Elizabeth O’Malley, Amery Arends, Tatum Christenson).

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle top 5: (3) Marineau Huseby 2:31.14, (4) Tatum Christenson 2:32.90, (5) Gillian Nelson 2:47.26

Girls 200 Yard IM top 3: (3) Ashtyn Streich 3.11.81

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle top 5: (4) Amery Arends 27.55, (5) Taylor Viessman 30.53

Girls 1 meter Diving top 5: (4) Elizabeth O’Malley 129.2, (5) Ashtyn Streich 124.85

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle top 5: (3) Marienau Huseby 1:07.50, (4) Lauren Dove 1:07.79, (5) Grace Pauling 1:08.88

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle top 5: (2) Lana Rongstad 6:32.05, (5) Gillian Nelson 7:20.48

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay top 5: (2) Montevideo 1:55.46 (Christenson, Arends, Viessman, Rongstad)

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke top 3: (1) Lana Rongstad 1:11.88, (2) Taylor Viessman 1:22.60, (3) Grace Pauling 1:26.28

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke top 3: (1) Amery Arends 1:19.73, (2) Elizabeth O’Malley 1:29.95

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay top 3: (1) Montevideo 4:47.80 (Huseby, Ashtyn Streich, Dove, Christenson), (2) Montevideo 5:27.87 (Lilly Kranz, Kadence Sharp, Keely Foley, Nelson)