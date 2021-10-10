Thunder Hawk sports round-up

Football

The Thunder Hawk Football team took on Rockford in their Homecoming game for a 14-27 loss Friday evening. Scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (1-5) 0 8 0 6 — 14

Rockford (5-1) 6 6 0 15 — 27

Scoring Plays

Francis O’Malley 9 run (Kaden Boike run)

Francis O’Malley 2 run (kick failed)

First downs: 13

Penalties: 1-5

Rushing (Individual and team): Francis O’Malley 20-78, Kaden Boike 10-31, Cole Augeson 1-6, Andrew Van Binsbergen 3-4. 34-119

Passing (Individual and team): Boike 12-14-1 75, O’Malley 0-2-0 0. 12-16-1 75

Receiving (Individual and team): Van Binsbergen 4-28, Justin Collins 2-19, O’Malley 2-17, Hunter Strand 1-10, Augeson 2-5, Bradyn Schultz 1

Interceptions: Van Binsbergen 1

Tackles (solo-assist): Mason Jerve 7-4, O’Malley 5-6, Gavin Johnson 3-3, Grayson Eisenlohr 3-2, Collins 3-1

QB sacks: Jerve 1-1/2, O’Malley 1, Schultz 1, Eisenlohr 1/2

Volleyball

Last Tuesday, the Thunder Hawk girls played their Homecoming game against BOLD for a 0-3 loss. Highlights of the game included Avery Koenen scoring 16 kills, while Tenley Epema scored 15 set assists. Scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (10-11) 22 21 19

BOLD (14-3) 25 25 25

Serving (aces): Taya Weber 2, Avery Williams 1, Tenley Epema 1

Set assists: Ten. Epema 15

Hitting (kills): Avery Koenen 16, Callie Augeson 1

Blocking (aces): A. Koenen 2, Kiya Blom 1

Digs (5 or more): Teagan Epema 6, Williams 5

The Thunder Hawk girls took a 0-3 loss to Melrose in an away game Thursday evening. Highlights of the game included Avery Koenen scoring seven kills while Tenley Epema scored 12 set assists. Scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (10-12) 18 13 10

Melrose (10-9) 25 25 25

Serving (aces): Taya Weber 3, Callie Augeson 2

Set assists: Tenley Epema 12, Avery Koenen 1

Hitting (kills): Koenen 7, Avery Williams 3, Teagan Epema 3, Maren Nelson 1, Kiya Blom 1, Tenley Epema 1, Alli Sachariason 1

Blocking (aces): Koenen 1

Digs (5 or more): Teagan Epema 7

Tennis

The Thunder Hawk Tennis team traveled to Gustavus Adolphus College last week to compete in the semifinals, taking a 3-4 loss to Morris. Scoring from that event follows:

Singles

(1) Emily Brace, Mon, def. Abbigail Athey 6-1, 6-1, (2) Kassidy Girard, MCA, def. Cameron Myers 6-3, 6-3, (3) Catherine Kehoe, MCA, def. Brooke Lindeman 6-4, 7-5, (4) Claire Stark, MCA, def. Lauren Dehne 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

(1) Tyra Sandven/Mathea Jorgenson, Mon, def. Kjersten Nibbe/Hope Sperr 6-2, 7-5, (2) Lakia Manska/Breanna Schmidgall, MCA, def. Annie Marquardt/Brooke Hilden 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, (3) Ashley Klaassen/Gwyn Smiens/Mon, def. Lydia Fynboh/Elizabeth/Pollard 7-5, 7-5.

Cross Country

The Montevideo Invitational was held at the River Crest Golf Course last Tuesday evening. The boys placed third with a final score of 72, while the girls placed fourth with a final score of 98. complete scoring follows:

Boys Individual Top Five: (10) Brady Andrews 19:19.02, (12) Connor Walz 19:21.14, (19) Carson Lynner 19:59.74, (23) Blake Andrews 20:29.37, (24) Braden Nelson 20:30.03.

Girls Individual Top Five: (24) Meg Wanke 26:57.37, (25) Brooke DeJong 27:24.11, (31) Aubrey Norman 29:11.85, (32) Brenna Winters 29:14.12, (35) Angela Padilla 30:46.72.

Swimming:

The Montevideo swim team competed against Morris/Minnewaska for a 73-108 loss last Tuesday. Scoring from that event was not made available by print time.