Thunder Hawk girls open season with three wins in a week

The Thunder Hawk Girls Basketball team traveled to MACCRAY last Tuesday to play their first game of the season. After having only a one-point lead (27-26) at halftime, the Thunder Hawk Girls defeated MACCRAY 66-46. On Thursday, the team traveled to Prinsburg to play against Central Minnesota Christian, defeating the team 77-44.

On Friday evening, Montevideo hosted Dawson-Boyd for their third victory of the week, ending the game with a score of 67-20. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen who scored 20 points and seven rebounds. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Individual scores: Teagan Epema 2, Annie Marquardt 2, Tenley Epema 15, Kiera Foley 8, Avery Koenen 20, Keely Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 12, Kassey Pauling 3.

Three-pointers: Tenley Epema 3, Keely Foley 1, Hailey Dirksen 1.

Rebound top scorers: Avery Koenen 7, Hailey Dirksen .

Assists top scorers: Keely Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 4.

Steal top scorers: Keely Foley 3, Teagan Epema 3.