Thunder Hawks defeat MACCRAY 74-62

The Thunder Hawk boys basketball team played against MACCRAY in a home game Thursday evening. After a bit of a slow start, the team amped up the action in the second half, defeating MACCRAY 74-62.

Coach Derek Webb said, "The first half was was really high paced, high tempo. We kind of played into MACCRAY's hands and then in the second half we were able to play at our place, and slow down a little more. We were able to play at our pace and slow it down a little bit more and lock down defensively."

Leaders in the game included Mason Jerve scoring 16 points, while Kaiden Boike added another 15 points with a three-pointer to the team total. Complete scoring for that game follows:

Individual Scoring: Mason Jerve 16, Kaden Boike 15, Andrew VanBinsbergen 13, Landon Stock 12, Hunter Strand 10, Bradyn Schultz 6, Justin Collins 2.

Three-pointers: Boike 1, Strand 2.

Rebound top scorer: Stock 8.

Assist top scorer: Stock 6.

Steal top scorer: VanBinsbergen 1.

Block top scorer: VanBinsbergen 1.