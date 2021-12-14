YME sports round-up

From Staff Reports

Girls Basketball

On December 7th, the YME girls basketball team hosted Minneota, suffering a 56-83 loss. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson who scored 18 points with four assists and five rebounds. Complete scoring for that game follows:

YME (0-1) 25 31 - 56

Minneota (2-0) 42 41 - 83

Individual Scoring: Yansi Flores 6, Ruby Bones 13, Hope Stark 9, Hannah Stark 10, Shelby Mortenson 18.

Three-pointers: Yansi Flores 2, Hope Stark 1, Hannah Stark 2

Rebound top scorer: Mortenson 5

Assist top scorer: Mortenson 4

Steal Top scorer: Schuler 5

Block Top Scorer: Mortenson 1

On December 9th, the girls hosted Russell-Tyler-Ruthton in a close game, taking a loss of 71-75. Leaders in that game included Ruby Bones who scored 16 points and Shelby Mortenson who scored 22 points, 11 rebounds. Complete scoring for that game follows:

YME (0-3) 34 37 - 71

RTR (1-1) 43 32 - 75

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 16, Stella Schuler 6, Aria Peters 8, Hope Stark 6, Hannah Stark 13, Shelby Mortenson 22.

Three-pointers: Hannah Stark 4, Stella Schuler 1, Aria Peters 1.

Rebound top scorer: Shelby Mortenson 11.

Assists top scorer: Yansi Flores 5.

Boys Basketball

On December 12th, the YME boys basketball team traveled to Minneota, playing a hard-fought game that ended with a narrow loss of 61-64. Leaders in that game included Owen Torvik who scored 28 points and four three-pointers. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (0-3) 16 45 - 61

Minneota (1-0) 29 35 - 64

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 11, Cody Dahlager 6, Isaac Jimenez 1, Bryce Sneller 15, Owen Torvik 28

Three-pointers: Knapper 3, Torvik 4

Rebound top scorers: Sneller 6

Assists top scorers: Landon Anderson 4

Blocks top scorers: Archie LaRose 2