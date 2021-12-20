Thunder Hawk boys defeat Minnewaska 72-61

From Staff Reports

On December 14th, the Montevideo boys basketball team played for a narrow loss against Dawson-Boyd 64-67. Leaders in that game included Mason Jerve, who scored 15 points, and Landon Stock who added another 12 points to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (2-1) 24 32 8 - 64

Dawson-Boyd (4-0) 27 29 11 - 67

Individual Scoring: Mason Jerve 15, Landon Stock 12, Kaden Boike 11, Hunter Strand 10, Andrew VanBinsbergen 9, Justin Collins 4, Cooper Dack 3.

Three-pointers: Boike 1, Strand 1, Dack 1.

Rebound leaders: Collins 8.

Assist leaders: Stock 3.

Steal leaders: Boike 3.

The boys took to the courts again on December 17th, defeating Minnewaska 72-61. Leaders in that game included Mason Jerve, who scored 24 points, while Andrew VanBinsbergen added another 10 points to the team total with four assists. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (3-1) 34 38 - 72

Minnewaska (1-4) 19 42 - 61

Individual scoring: Mason Jerve 24, Landon Stock 13, Justin Collins 13, Andrew VanBinsbergen 10, Kaden Boike 6, Bradyn Schultz 4, Hunter Strand 2.

Three-pointers: Jerve 1, Collins 3, Boike 1.

Rebound leaders: Stock 5, Collins 5.

Assist leaders: VanBinsbergen 4.

Steal leaders: Schultz 2.

Block leaders: Collins 1.