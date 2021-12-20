Thunder Hawk girls defeat NLS, Minnewaska in same week

From Staff Reports
The Thunder Hawk girls take to the court, greeting the fans along the way in last Tuesday's home game.

On December 16th, the Montevideo Girls Basketball team defeated New London-Spicer in a home game 68-54. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen, who scored a double-double with 27 points, 18 rebounds. Tenley Epema added another 25 points with seven three-pointers to the team’s score. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (4-0) 28 40 - 68

NLS (5-1) 37 17 - 54

Individual scoring: Teagan Epema 8, Tenley Epema 25, Avery Koenen 27, Hailey Dirksen 6, Kassey Pauling 2.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 1, Tenley Epema 7.

Rebound leaders: Koenen 18.

Assist leaders: Teagan Epema 3.

Steal leaders: Teagan Epema 2.

Avery Koenen makes the shot in the girls home game Tuesday evening.

On December 17th, the team celebrated another victory, defeating Minnewaska 54-51 in the Section 3AA-North West Central Conference opener. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen, scoring 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (5-0) 35 19 - 54

Minnewaska (3-3) 28 23 - 51

Individual scoring: Teagan Epema 15, Tenley Epema 9, Avery Koenen 23, Hailey Dirksen 6.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 3, Tenley Epema 3.

Rebound leaders: Koenen 9.

Assist leader: Koenen 3.

Steal leaders: Koenen 2, Keeley Foley 2.

Block leaders: Koenen 1.