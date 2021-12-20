Thunder Hawk girls defeat NLS, Minnewaska in same week
On December 16th, the Montevideo Girls Basketball team defeated New London-Spicer in a home game 68-54. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen, who scored a double-double with 27 points, 18 rebounds. Tenley Epema added another 25 points with seven three-pointers to the team’s score. Complete scoring from that game follows:
Montevideo (4-0) 28 40 - 68
NLS (5-1) 37 17 - 54
Individual scoring: Teagan Epema 8, Tenley Epema 25, Avery Koenen 27, Hailey Dirksen 6, Kassey Pauling 2.
Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 1, Tenley Epema 7.
Rebound leaders: Koenen 18.
Assist leaders: Teagan Epema 3.
Steal leaders: Teagan Epema 2.
On December 17th, the team celebrated another victory, defeating Minnewaska 54-51 in the Section 3AA-North West Central Conference opener. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen, scoring 23 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:
Montevideo (5-0) 35 19 - 54
Minnewaska (3-3) 28 23 - 51
Individual scoring: Teagan Epema 15, Tenley Epema 9, Avery Koenen 23, Hailey Dirksen 6.
Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 3, Tenley Epema 3.
Rebound leaders: Koenen 9.
Assist leader: Koenen 3.
Steal leaders: Koenen 2, Keeley Foley 2.
Block leaders: Koenen 1.