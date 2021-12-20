YME girls basketball team celebrates three victories last week

From Staff Reports

Girls Basketball

On December 14th, the YME girls basketball team celebrated their first win of the season with a 69-45 victory over ACGC. Leaders in the game included Ruby Bones, scoring 19 points, with a double-double, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Shelby Mortenson also scored big with 17 points, eight boards and two steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (1-3) 24 45 - 69

ACGC (1-4) 17 28 - 45

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 19, Hannah Stark 17, Shelby Mortenson 17, Stella Schuler 8, Aria Peters 6, Hope Stark 2.

Three-pointers: Hope Stark 3, Aria Peters 2, Stella Schuler 1.

Rebound leaders: Bones 12, Mortenson 8, Stark 6.

Assist leaders: Stark 4.

Steal leaders: Peters 2, Stark 2, Mortenson 2.

Block leaders: Bones 2.

The girls book to the court again December 16th, defeating Lakeview 65-33. Leaders in that game included Hannah Stark who scored 20 points with five 3-pointers, and Shelby Mortenson who scored a double-double, 17 points, 15 rebounds. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (2-4) 29 36 - 65

Lakeview (0-7) 14 19 - 33

Individual Scoring: Yansi Flores 4, Stella Schuler 19, Hope Stark 5, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 17.

Three-pointers: Schuler 5, Hope Stark 1, Hannah Stark 3.

Rebound leader: Mortenson 15, Hope Stark 8.

Assist leaders: Hope Stark 4, Mortenson 4.

Steal leaders: Schuler 3, Hope Stark 3.

Block leaders: Flores 2.

On December 17th, the girls team celebrated their third victory of the week with a win over Red Rock Central, 68-65 in a home game. Leaders in that game included Ruby Bones who scored 11 points with a double-double, 10 rebounds, while Stella Schuler added 11 points with three 3-pointers, six steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (3-4) 31 37 - 68

RRC (4-5) 28 37 - 65

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 11, Stella Schuler 11, Aria Peters 5, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 21.

Three-pointers: Schuler 3, Hannah Stark 2.

Rebound leaders: Bones 10.

Assist leaders: Yansi Flores 4.

Steal leaders: Schuler 6.

Block leaders: Mortenson 1.

Boys Basketball

On December 12th, the YME boys took on Minneota in a Camden Conference game for a close loss 61-64. Leaders in the game included Owen Torvik, who scored 28 points with four three-pointers, while Bryce Sneller added another 15 points to the team total. Complete scoring for that game follows:

YME (0-3) 16 45 - 61

Minneota (1-0) 29 35 - 64

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 11, Cody Dahlager 6, Isaac Jiminez 1, Bryce Sneller 15, Owen Torvik 28.

Three-pointers: Knapper 3, Torvik 4.

Rebound leaders: Sneller 6.

Assist leaders: Landon Anderson 4.

Block leaders: Archie LaRose 2.