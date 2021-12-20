YME girls basketball team celebrates three victories last week

From Staff Reports

Girls Basketball

The YME girls basketball team offense was at work in the game against Lakeview last week in Cottonwood.

On December 14th, the YME girls basketball team celebrated their first win of the season with a 69-45 victory over ACGC. Leaders in the game included Ruby Bones, scoring 19 points, with a double-double, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Shelby Mortenson also scored big with 17 points, eight boards and two steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (1-3) 24 45 - 69

ACGC (1-4) 17 28 - 45

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 19, Hannah Stark 17, Shelby Mortenson 17, Stella Schuler 8, Aria Peters 6, Hope Stark 2.

Three-pointers: Hope Stark 3, Aria Peters 2, Stella Schuler 1.

Rebound leaders: Bones 12, Mortenson 8, Stark 6.

Assist leaders: Stark 4.

Steal leaders: Peters 2, Stark 2, Mortenson 2.

Block leaders: Bones 2.

Stella Schuler guards a Lakeview player in the game in Cottonwood last week.

The girls book to the court again December 16th, defeating Lakeview 65-33. Leaders in that game included Hannah Stark who scored 20 points with five 3-pointers, and Shelby Mortenson who scored a double-double, 17 points, 15 rebounds. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (2-4) 29 36 - 65

Lakeview (0-7) 14 19 - 33

Individual Scoring: Yansi Flores 4, Stella Schuler 19, Hope Stark 5, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 17.

Three-pointers: Schuler 5, Hope Stark 1, Hannah Stark 3.

Rebound leader: Mortenson 15, Hope Stark 8.

Assist leaders: Hope Stark 4, Mortenson 4.

Steal leaders: Schuler 3, Hope Stark 3.

Block leaders: Flores 2.

On December 17th, the girls team celebrated their third victory of the week with a win over Red Rock Central, 68-65 in a home game. Leaders in that game included Ruby Bones who scored 11 points with a double-double, 10 rebounds, while Stella Schuler added 11 points with three 3-pointers, six steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (3-4) 31 37 - 68

RRC (4-5) 28 37 - 65

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 11, Stella Schuler 11, Aria Peters 5, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 21.

Three-pointers: Schuler 3, Hannah Stark 2.

Rebound leaders: Bones 10.

Assist leaders: Yansi Flores 4.

Steal leaders: Schuler 6.

Block leaders: Mortenson 1.

Boys Basketball

On December 12th, the YME boys took on Minneota in a Camden Conference game for a close loss 61-64. Leaders in the game included Owen Torvik, who scored 28 points with four three-pointers, while Bryce Sneller added another 15 points to the team total. Complete scoring for that game follows:

YME (0-3) 16 45 - 61

Minneota (1-0) 29 35 - 64

Individual Scoring: Nikson Knapper 11, Cody Dahlager 6, Isaac Jiminez 1, Bryce Sneller 15, Owen Torvik 28.

Three-pointers: Knapper 3, Torvik 4.

Rebound leaders: Sneller 6.

Assist leaders: Landon Anderson 4.

Block leaders: Archie LaRose 2.