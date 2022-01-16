Thunder Hawks boys battle through tough streak

Guy Hanson, CherryRoad Media

Montevideo’s surging high school boy’s basketball team more than held its own during a challenging rugged four-game stretch against state-ranked teams coming out of the Christmas break.

The Thunder Hawks lost at home to Pipestone 52-41, fell at Redwood Valley 78-62, defeated host Sauk Centre 66-62 and, last Thursday, lost to visiting Morris 63-52. All are Class 3A schools, except for 2A Sauk Centre.

“It was a physically and mentally tough, confidence-building stretch, proving to us that we have the talent to play against the best teams in our sections,” said fifth-year Montevideo coach Derek Webb. “Our guys left it all on the floor against Morris - our section favorite who went to state last season and returned its entire squad. Afterward, I told our guys how proud I am of them and to keep their chins up.”

Montevideo is 5-4 overall, 2-1 West Central Conference) and 3-3 against Section 3AA opponents.

The Thunder Hawks played host to Benson (2-10) on Tuesday (results not available as this edition went to press) and visits Class 3A Paynesville (8-5) Friday night and Class 2A BOLD (8-3) Tuesday.

“Paynesville will live and die by the three, so we have to make sure that we defend the three-point line,” said Webb. “BOLD might not have as much star power as in past years, but they’re led by a lot of athletes and shooters. They’re well-coached and playing very well this season.”

The Thunder Hawks are led by burly junior forward Mason Jerve, who is averaging 11.5 points per game and leading four starters who are scoring at or near a double figures clip.

Senior guard Andrew VanBinsbergen is averaging 10.5 points a night, with senior forward Landon Stock averaging 10.1 and senior guard Kaden Boike 9.5.