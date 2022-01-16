Thunder Hawks host swim and dive meet

From Staff Reports

The Montevideo Boys Swim and Dive Team hosted Melrose/Sauk Centre Fusion on January 13th. The event ended with score totals showing a loss to Fusion, 85-101 Varsity, and 55-93 Junior Varsity. Complete scoring from that event follows:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Junior Varsity: 2nd Montevideo (Blom, Andrews, Evenson, Johnson) 2:25.00.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay Varsity: 1st Montevideo (Dunn, Schmitz, Arends, Hess) 1:49.64. 3rd Montevideo (Carson, Licht, Vovick, Brock) 2:10.92.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Varsity: 2nd place Austin Dunn (1:58.31), 3rd Place Parker Thissen (2:06.22).

Boys 200 Yard IM Junior Varsity: 2nd Place Hayden Blom (3:02.10), 34d Place Mason Johnson (3:07.72).

Boys 200 Yard IM Varsity: 3rd Place Jacob Oschendorf (2:36.30).

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity: 1st Place Patrick Baukol (31.06).

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle Varsity: 1st Place Mickey Hess (23.93)., 3rd Place Jaxon Wagner (24.82).

Boys 1 MTR Diving Varsity: 2nd Place Wyatt Picht (155.45), 3rd Place Tyson Brandt (137.75).

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Junior Varsity: 3rd Place Mason Johnson (1:38.82).

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly Varsity: 2nd Place Mickey Hess (1:06.90), 3rd Place Gavin Arends (1:09.41).

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Junior Varsity: 2nd Place Keene Evenson (1:12.23).

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle Varsity: 2nd Place Callim Schmitz (55.70), 3rd Place Jaxon Wagner (56.22).

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle Varsity: 2nd Place Parker Thissen (5:44.87).

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity: 2nd Place Montevideo (Baukol, Anderson, Andrews, Blom) 2:20.52.

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity: 1st Place Montevideo (Wagner, Christopher, Arends, Hess) 1:39.80.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Junior Varsity: 1st Place Connor Walz (1:19.73).

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke Varsity: 2nd Place Austin Dunn (58.73).

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Junior Varsity: 2nd Place Blake Andrews (1:28.32)

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke Varsity: 2nd Place Callim Schmitz (1:09.39).

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Junior Varsity: 2nd Place Montevideo (Olson, Brock, Walz, Andresen) 4:27.48.

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Varsity: 2nd Place Montevideo (Schmitz, Arends, Dunn, Wagner) 3:44.51, 3rd Place Montevideo (Brandt, Thissen, Vorvick, Wecwerth) 4:07.33.

TRUE TEAM TOURNAMENT

Over the weekend, the Thunder Hawk boys took part in the Section 3A True Teams Tournament. The following results are from that meet:

Top 5 Scorers:

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Montevideo 4th Place (Dunn, Schmitz, Arends, Hess) 1:49.55

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Montevideo 5th Place 1:40.61 (Wagner, Christopher, Schmitz, Hess)

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: 2nd Place Dunn, Austin (59.76).

Team Rankings - All Events:

1. Hutchinson 1232

2. Monticello 1203.5

3. St Cloud Apollo 998

4. Willmar High School 952.5

5. Sauk Rapids-Rice 949.5

6. Montevideo 909.5

7. Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 808

8. Princeton 688