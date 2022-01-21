Thunder Hawk boys defeat Benson 65-39

From Staff Reports

Tuesday evening, the Thunder Hawk boys defeated Benson 6-39 in a home game. Leaders in that game included Kaden Boike, scoring 18 points including four three-pointers, and six rebounds. Hunter Strand added another 11 points with three assists to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (6-4) 37 28 — 65

Benson (2-11) 15 24 — 39

Individual Scoring: Kaden Boike 18, Hunter Strand 11, Andrew Van Binsbergen 10, Landon Stock 8, Cooper Dack 5, Bradyn Schultz 4, Cole Augeson 4, Mason Jerve 3, Justin Collins 2.

Three-pointers: Boike 4, Strand 1, Van Binsbergen 1, Dack 1, Schultz 1.

Rebound leaders: Jerve 8, Boike 6.

Assist leaders: Strand 3, Jerve 3.

Steal leaders: Schultz 3, Stock 2