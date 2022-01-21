Thunder Hawk girls defeat Paynesville 67-45

From Staff Reports

Thursday night’s game saw a packed house with a week of free admission to sporting events hosted at the Montevideo High School. The Thunder Hawk girls did not disappoint the home crowd as they marked their 10th win of the season (with just one loss thus far) against Paynesville, ending the game with a score of 67-45. The game was highlighted by a long-shot basket that landed as the half-time buzzer sounded by Senior Keely Foley, sending the crowd cheering on their feet.

Leaders in the game included Avery Koenen who scored 18 points, with seven rebounds and a block. Tenley Epema added another 13 points with a three-pointer, and five assists. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (10-1) 37 30 — 67

Paynesville (3-10) 19 26 — 45

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 6, Tenley Epema 13, Kiera Foley 5, Avery Koenen 18, Keely Foley 7, Hailey Dirksen 12, Kassey Pauling 6.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 2, Tenley Epema 3, Kiera Foley 1, Keely Foley 1, Dirksen 1.

Rebound leaders: Keely Foley 8, Koenen 7, Dirksen 5

Assist leaders: Teagan Epema 7, Tenley Epema 5, Keely Foley 4

Steal leaders: Keely Foley 5

Block leader: Dirksen 1, Koenen 1, Tyra Sandven 1