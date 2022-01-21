Thunder Hawks Court-side Sports Column

By Guy Hanson, CherryRoad Media

It’s easy to root for Montevideo boy’s basketball tri-captain Kaden Boike, on and off the court.

The ultra-elite three-sport athlete, a senior and natural leader is highly respected by his peers and coaches. Perhaps equally impressive, he has a 3.9-grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) in school.

Boike was the Thunder Hawks’ starting quarterback in football and is a standout baseball pitcher-shortstop-centerfielder.

“Kaden’s leadership is off-the-charts -- almost serving as another coach on the court, actually,” said Montevideo basketball coach Derek Webb.

Boike is averaging 11.4 points per game and has the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the team. Teammates look to him to have the basketball in his possession with the game on the line.

A varsity contributor since his freshman season, Boike also has one of the strongest work ethics on the team, Webb said.

“I continue to learn about hard work from my dad, who has taught me to always give my best effort in whatever I’m doing,” said Boike, who shares the Thunder Hawks’ team captain duties with fellow seniors Hunter Strand and Andrew Van Binsbergen. “If we put in the effort, we’ll all achieve good results. Dad taught me that you’re either winning or learning, and to learn and grow from a loss.

“Sports is resiliency: if you get knocked down, you get back up and never give up. Sports has also taught me to be a good person and teammate, and to build strong friendships with people I can learn from.”

Boike said the Thunder Hawks have learned a lot from Webb.

“Coach has taught us a lot about team chemistry, in believing in each other, and pushes us every day to continue to get better and reach our full potential,” said Boike. “In return, he’s earned our trust in him by him first trusting in us, in our abilities.”

Boike said his favorite thing to do outside of school and sports is to work at his family’s farm.

“It gets really busy during the planting and harvest seasons with a lot of work to be done in the fields,” said Boike. “Even in the winter and spring, when we’re not in the fields, there’s a lot of equipment maintenance work to do.”

Boike said he plans to study precision agriculture at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota starting in the fall.

“I’m intrigued by the advances in technology in farming,” he said. “My plan is to return to work for the family farm after college. I have a very strong relationship with my dad, and every day he’s looking for ways to improve the farm and be more successful with it. I’m already looking forward to helping out in any way I can.”