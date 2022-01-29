Thunder Hawk boys defeat BOLD

From Staff Reports

On Tuesday, the Thunder Hawk boys defeated BOLD in Bird Island for a 72-59 West Central Conference Win. Leaders in the game included Landen Stock who scored 20 points with 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks. Justin Collins added another 14 points with two three-pointers, while Andrew VanBinsbergen scored 13 points with six rebounds, four assists.

Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (8-4) 29 43 — 72

BOLD (10-5) 26 33 — 59

Individual Scoring: Landon Stock 20, Justin Collins 14, Andrew Van Binsbergen 13, Kaden Boike 8, Hunter Strand 7, Bradyn Schultz 6, Mason Jerve 4.

Three-pointers: Collins 2, Van Binsbergen 1, Strand 1, Schultz 1.

Rebound leaders: Stock 12, Van Binsbergen 6.

Assist leaders: Van Binsbergen 4.

Steal leaders: Stock 2.

Block leaders: Stock 2.

On Friday the Montevideo boys basketball team took on the Melrose Dutchmen for a 47-57 loss at home. Leaders in that game included Kaden Boike who scored 13 points with two three-pointers and three assists. Hunter Strand added another 9 points to the team total with two three-pointers, while Landon Stock added seven points with a three-pointer and four steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (8-5) 17 30 — 47

Melrose (7-9) 31 26 — 57

Individual Scoring: Kaden Boike 13, Hunter Strand 9, Landon Stock 7, Andrew Van Binsbergen 7, Justin Collins 5, Bradyn Schultz 2, Cooper Dack 2, Cole Augeson 2.

Three-pointers: Boike 2, Strand 2, Stock 1, Van Binsbergen 1, Collins 1.

Rebound leaders: Collins 6.

Assist leaders: Boike 3.

Steal leaders: Stock 4.