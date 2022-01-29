Thunder Hawk girls defeat Melrose, BOLD last week

From Staff Reports

Last Tuesday, the Montevideo girls basketball team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen in a West Central Conference victory in Melrose, 70-57. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen, who scored a game-high 26 points with 12 rebounds, two blocks. Teagan Epema scored another 16 points toward the team total with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (11-1) 29 41 — 70

Melrose (3-13) 29 28 — 57

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 16, Tenley Epema 6, Kiera Foley 4, Avery Koenen 26, Keely Foley 7, Hailey Dirksen 9, Kassey Pauling 2.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 3.

Rebound leaders: Keely Foley 7, Teagan Epema 6, Koenen 12.

Assist leaders: Tenley Epema 3, Teagan Epema 2.

Steal leaders: Teagan Epema 2

Block leader: Keely Foley 1, Koenen 2

On Friday, the Thunder Hawk girls challenged BOLD in Olivia for a 53-41 victory. Leaders in that game included Hailey Dirksen, who scored 20 points and seven rebounds. Avery Koenen added another 18 points, 11 rebounds to the team total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (12-1) 25 28 — 53

BOLD (10-8) 27 14 — 41

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 3, Tenley Epema 8, Avery Koenen 18, Keely Foley 2, Hailey Dirksen 20, Cassie Pauling 2.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 1, Tenley Epema 2, Dirksen 1.

Rebound leaders: Avery Koenen 11, Dirksen 7

Assist leaders: Koenen 5, Foley 3

Steal leaders: Foley 1, Epema 1, Koenen 1

Block leaders: Konen 1