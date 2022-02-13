Team UNITED brings home wins last week

From Staff Reports

Last Thursday, team UNITED wrestling, comprised of athletes from multiple schools including Montevideo, traveled to Fulda for the Fulda/Murray County Central triangular. Leaders in that meet included Kameron Sather (113 lbs), Daniel Gunlogson (120 lbs), Zander Clausen (126 lbs), Dain Mortenson (160 lbs), Avery Wittnebel (170 lbs) and Brady Rhode (285) who all took a victory in the event. Complete scoring from that meet follows:

United 53 vs Windom/ML 25

106: Preston Xayachak, W/ML, dec Ben Gunlogson, 9-6

113: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Jared Hunter, 0:57

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Thavien Xayachak, 3:17

126: Zander Clausen, U, pinned Aiden Holmberg, 3:09

132: Tucker Renquist, W/ML, maj dec Ethan Moravetz, 12-1

138: Tyler Schickedanz, U, tech fall Noah Holmberg, 17-1 (4:25)

145: Caden Swoboda, W/ML, pinned Mason Pederson, 0:30

152: Eagan Maras, W/ML, pinned Noah Meyer, 2:54

160: Dain Mortenson, U, pinned Montgomery Bjorklund, 1:41

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, pinned Matthew Ekstrom, 1:13

182: Holt Larson, U, won by forfeit

195: Micah Holmberg, W/ML, pinned Landon Olson, 4:15

220: Keaton Haas, U, won by forfeit

285: Brady Rhode, U, pinned Cyrus Bjorklund, 0:35

In the second match, team UNITED defeated host Fulda/MCC with pins from Ben Gunlogson (106 lbs), Daniel Gunloson (113 lbs), Kameron Sather (120 lbs), Holt Larson (170 lbs) and Keaton Haas (285 lbs). Complete scoring from that match follows:

United 53 vs Fulda/MCC 21

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Teague Meyer, 1:29

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Torrin Clarke, 2:23

120: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Noah Mathiowetz, 3:04

126: Zander Clausen, U, tech fall Quinten Lewis, 19-4 (3:01)

132: Ethan Moravetz, U, dec Denver Ash, 6-3

138: Owen Olsem, F/MCC, pinned Tyler Schickedanz, 3:49

145: Aiden Lorenzen, F/MCC, pinned Mason Pederson, 0:37

152: Dain Mortenson, U, won by forfeit

160: Avery Wittnebel, U, dec Carter Benda, 8-3

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Carson Klein, 1:24

182: Christian Kuball, F/MCC, pinned Nolan Kwilinski, 1:16

195: Ryder Henning, F/MCC, dec Landon Olson, 7-1

220: Zach DeBeer, U, won by forfeit

285: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Rylan Klein, F/MCC, 0:25

On Friday, Team UNITED traveled to Kerkhoven for the KMS Quadrangular. All but one of Team UNITED’s wrestlers scored pins, for a big victory over host KMS in the first match-up. Complete scoring follows:

United 43 vs KMS 15

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, dec. Colton Noble, 3-1

113: Daniel Gunlogson, U, dec. Trey Gunderson, 5-3

120: Unavailable, U, won by forfeit

126: Zander Clausen, U, major dec. Noah Johnson, 12-3

132: Ethan Moravetz, U, won by forfeit

138: Tyler Schickendanz, U, dec. Logan Johnson, 7-4

145: Dain Mortenson, U, dec. Jett Olson, 7-2

152: Ely Johnson, KMS, pinned Noah Meyer, :42

160: Coy Gunderson, KMS, pinned Avery Wittnebel, 5:29

170: Holt Larson, U, dec. Aaron Jones, 6-5

182: Masyn Olson, KMS, dec. Nolan Kwilinski, 11-7

195: Landon Olson, U, dec. Owen Kidrowski, 8-1

220: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Collin Johnson, 1:29

285: Brady Rhode, U, dec. Jason Jones, 6-4

In the second match-up of the Quadrangular, Team UNITED took another victory over Benson. Scoring from that match-up follows:

United 67 vs Benson 12

106: Ben Gunlogson, U, pinned Gavin Olson, 4:59

113: Kameron Sather, U, pinned Ed Wah, 1:03

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Mu tah Wah, 1:45

126: Zander Clause, U, won by forfeit

132: Ethan Moravetz, U, pinned Blake Nagler, 3:41

138: Tyler Schickedanz, U, pinned Alex Whitcup, 4:00

145: Dain Mortenson, U, pinned Jaiden Zimmerman, :21

152: Nick Bolduc, B, pinned Noah Meyer, 1:13

160: Avery Wittnebel, U, dec. Preston McGee, 6-2

170: Holt Larson, U, pinned Aiden Ehmke, 2:19

182: Nolan Kwilinski, U, pinned AJ Klassen, 3:34

195: Thomas Dineen, B, pinned Landon Olson, 4:49

220: Keaton Haas, U, won by forfeit

285: Zach DeBeer, U, pinned Johnny Kobberman, 2:59