Thunder Hawk girls end week 8-1

From Staff Reports

Last Tuesday, the Thunder Hawk girls played against longtime rival Sauk Centre for a 43-36 victory. Leaders in the game included Keely Foley, who scored 13 points and three steals. Avery Koenen added another 10 points with four assists, 16 rebounds and a block. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (16-2) 21 22 — 43

Sauk Centre (15-6) 24 12 — 36

Individual Scoring: Keely Foley 13, Avery Koenen 10, Hailey Dirksen 7, Kassey Pauling 6, Teagan Epema 4, Tenley Epema 3.

Three-pointers: Tenley Epema 1, Foley 2, Dirksen 1.

Rebound leaders: Konen 16, Dirksen 4.

Assist leaders: Konen 4, Teagan Epema 3.

Steal leaders: Foley 3, Teagan Epema 3.

Block leaders: Hailey Dirksen 1, Koenen 1.

The Thunder Hawk girls defeated Morris/Chokio-Alberta in a home game Thursday evening. Leaders in that game included Avery Koenen who scored 25 points, while Tenley Epema added another 16 to the team total. The victory places Montevideo in the lead in the West Central Conference, scoring 8-1 this season. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (17-2) 28 34 — 62

Morris/CA (8-13) 33 16 — 49

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 10, Tenley Epema 16, Avery Koenen 25, Keely Foley 3, Hailey Dirksen 6, Kassey Pauling 2.

Three-pointers: Teagan Epema 2, Tenley Epema 4, Dirksen 2.