Team UNITED competes in Section 3AA-North tournament in Hutchinson

From Staff Reports
Isaac Moravetz faces off with the opposition at the Hutchinson tournament.

On February 18th, Team UNITED, which is comprised of wrestling athletes from Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley, and Montevideo traveled to the Section 3AA-North team tournament in Hutchinson. Complete scoring from that event follows:

United 26 vs MAHACA 39

106: Tyce Anderson, M, major dec Ben Gunlogson, 14-2

113: Grayson Gibson, M, dec. Kameron Sather, 14-10

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Alex Sperr, 5:46

126: Dallas Walton, M, dec. Zander Clausen, 3-1

132: Andrew Marty, M, dec. Ethan Moravetz, 4-1

138: Ethan Lebrija, M, pinned Isaac Moravetz, 3:54

145: Caden Rose, M, tech fall over Tyler Schickedanz, 2:00 (17-2)

152: Davin Rose, M, pinned Noah Meyer, 1:40

160: Dain Mortenson, U, major dec. Hunter Massner, 24-13

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, major dec. Dain Schroeder, 17-9

182: Holt Larson, U, pinned Noah Amundson, 4:52

195: Hunter Gibson, M, pinned Landon Olson, 2:41

220: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Brock Marty, :29.

285: Levi Kellenberger, M, dec. Zach DeBeer, 2-0 (OT)

