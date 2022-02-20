Team UNITED competes in Section 3AA-North tournament in Hutchinson

From Staff Reports

On February 18th, Team UNITED, which is comprised of wrestling athletes from Dawson-Boyd, Lac qui Parle Valley, and Montevideo traveled to the Section 3AA-North team tournament in Hutchinson. Complete scoring from that event follows:

United 26 vs MAHACA 39

106: Tyce Anderson, M, major dec Ben Gunlogson, 14-2

113: Grayson Gibson, M, dec. Kameron Sather, 14-10

120: Daniel Gunlogson, U, pinned Alex Sperr, 5:46

126: Dallas Walton, M, dec. Zander Clausen, 3-1

132: Andrew Marty, M, dec. Ethan Moravetz, 4-1

138: Ethan Lebrija, M, pinned Isaac Moravetz, 3:54

145: Caden Rose, M, tech fall over Tyler Schickedanz, 2:00 (17-2)

152: Davin Rose, M, pinned Noah Meyer, 1:40

160: Dain Mortenson, U, major dec. Hunter Massner, 24-13

170: Avery Wittnebel, U, major dec. Dain Schroeder, 17-9

182: Holt Larson, U, pinned Noah Amundson, 4:52

195: Hunter Gibson, M, pinned Landon Olson, 2:41

220: Keaton Haas, U, pinned Brock Marty, :29.

285: Levi Kellenberger, M, dec. Zach DeBeer, 2-0 (OT)