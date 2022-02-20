Thunder Hawk girls take home three wins last week

From Staff Reports

Last Tuesday, the Thunder Hawk girls defeated Melrose 72-34 in a home game. Leaders in that game included Tenley Epema who scored 22 points with five three-pointers. Avery Koenen added an additional 22 points to the team's total. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (18-3) 38 34 — 72

Melrose (5-19) 23 11 — 34

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 4, Tenley Epema 22, Kiera Foley 6, Avery Koenen 22, Keely Foley 5, Hailey Dirksen 13.

Three-pointers: Tenley Epema 5, Kiera Foley 1, Keely Foley 1, Dirksen 1,

On Thursday, the Thunder Hawk girls took on the Benson Braves in a home game for a 58-30 victory. Leaders in that game included Tenley Epema who scored 20 points with five three-pointers. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (19-3) 37 21 — 58

Benson (2-18) 11 19 — 30

Individual Scoring: Teagan Epema 2, Tenley Epema 20, Kiera Foley 2, Avery Koenen 14, Keely Foley 9, Hailey Dirksen 5, Cassie Pauling 4.

Three-pointers: Tenley Epema 5, Keely Foley 2.

Friday the girls took home their third victory of the week with a win over Lac qui Parle Valley 65-62. Leaders in the game included Tenley Epema who scored 22 points with four assists, while Avery Koenen added 16 points with nine rebounds. Hailey Dirksen scored another 16 points towards the team total with three rebounds, and four steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

Montevideo (20-3) 35 30 — 65

LQPV (18-7) 23 39 — 62

Individual Scoring: Tenley Epema 22, Kiera Foley 2, Avery Koenen 16, Keely Foley 9, Hailey Dirksen 16

Three-pointers: Epema 5, Keely Foley 1, Dirksen 3

Rebound leaders: Koenen 9, Dirksen 3.

Assist leaders: Teagan Epema 5, Tenley Epema 4.

Steal leaders: Dirksen 4, Keely Foley 2.

Block leaders: Dirksen 1, Kiera Foley 1.