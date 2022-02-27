YME girls basketball team defeats St. Mary's, ends season 13-11 at sections

Jessica Stölen-Jacobson, CherryRoad Media

Tuesday evening the Yellow Medicine East girls basketball team defeated second-ranked in the state in Class A Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in a home game 76-74. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson who scored 24 points, 11 rebounds, while Hannah Stark added 20 points with four steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:

YME (13-10) 39 37 - 76

St. Mary's (24-2) 35 39 -74

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 6, Stella Schuler 17, Aria Peters 2, Hope Stark 7, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 24.

Three-pointers: Schuler 5, Hope Stark 1, Hannah Stark 5.

Rebound leaders: Mortenson 11.

Assist leaders: Yansi Flores 5.

Steal leaders: Hannah Stark 4.

Block leaders: Flores 3

On Saturday, the girls advanced to the Section 3A tournament in Montevideo, taking on RTR for a 62-74 loss. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson, scoring 24 points while Hannah Stark scored 21 points towards the team total. The YME girls basketball team ends their season with a 13-11 total. Scoring from sections follows:

YME (13-11) 30 42 - 62

R-T-R (16-11) 24 38 - 74

Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 2, Stella Schuler 5, Aria Peters 10, Hannah Stark 21, Shelby Mortenson 24.

Three-pointers: Schuler 1, Peters 2, Hannah Stark 2.