YME girls basketball team defeats St. Mary's, ends season 13-11 at sections
Tuesday evening the Yellow Medicine East girls basketball team defeated second-ranked in the state in Class A Sleepy Eye St. Mary's in a home game 76-74. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson who scored 24 points, 11 rebounds, while Hannah Stark added 20 points with four steals. Complete scoring from that game follows:
YME (13-10) 39 37 - 76
St. Mary's (24-2) 35 39 -74
Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 6, Stella Schuler 17, Aria Peters 2, Hope Stark 7, Hannah Stark 20, Shelby Mortenson 24.
Three-pointers: Schuler 5, Hope Stark 1, Hannah Stark 5.
Rebound leaders: Mortenson 11.
Assist leaders: Yansi Flores 5.
Steal leaders: Hannah Stark 4.
Block leaders: Flores 3
On Saturday, the girls advanced to the Section 3A tournament in Montevideo, taking on RTR for a 62-74 loss. Leaders in that game included Shelby Mortenson, scoring 24 points while Hannah Stark scored 21 points towards the team total. The YME girls basketball team ends their season with a 13-11 total. Scoring from sections follows:
YME (13-11) 30 42 - 62
R-T-R (16-11) 24 38 - 74
Individual Scoring: Ruby Bones 2, Stella Schuler 5, Aria Peters 10, Hannah Stark 21, Shelby Mortenson 24.
Three-pointers: Schuler 1, Peters 2, Hannah Stark 2.